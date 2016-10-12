Cloud app adoption and cloud app data protection aren't in sync

On one side, we have enterprise apps going into cloud, and it's helping businesses achieve their goals. On the other side, we have enterprise data protection strategies, which need to make sure the data these enterprises collect and generate don't get into the wrong hands.

Unfortunately, these two things aren't exactly aligned. This is according to a new ebook by CTERA Networks. According to the company's ebook, protection of cloud-based servers hasn't evolved as fast as cloud apps themselves. The ebook itself, entitled Game of Clouds, says organisations are rapidly moving their apps into the cloud, with more than two thirds (67 per cent) of companies deploying more than a quarter (25 per cent) of their apps to the cloud. More than a third (37 per cent) plan to increase their cloud use by at least a quarter, and more than half (54 per cent) are going for a hybrid cloud approach.

“The enterprise’s move beyond traditional data centres has re-written the playbook for data protection in the cloud,” said Jeff Denworth, SVP Marketing, CTERA.

“As organizations adopt cloud and multi-cloud strategies, traditional backup tools fall down. Our research spotlights the key data protection considerations and challenges for enterprises as they look for simple, efficient, and automated solutions that protect critical cloud-based applications.”

The ebook goes into detail on the matter, revealing that 66 per cent of organisations agree there isn't enough focus on backing cloud data up. This is mostly because there is a misconception that cloud is 'inherently resilient' compared to on-premise apps. For more information, and a link to the ebook, visit CTERA's website.

Image source: Shutterstock/bluebay