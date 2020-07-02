Cloud-based security sees significant increase during pandemic

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many UK businesses have shifted their workloads to the cloud in a bid to support the need for remote working. However, the transition to the cloud is not without its challenges, mostly with regards to security and data protection.

According to a new report from Exabeam, almost half (44 percent) of organisations are now using cloud-based security products to protect their data, in a bid to mitigate risk. The company calls this is a “dramatic” increase, with only 12 percent of businesses using cloud-based security solutions prior to the pandemic.

Organisations are worried primarily about data privacy and data sovereignty, while unauthorised access was also cited as a concern.

Despite businesses increasingly adopting cloud-based security tools, the vast majority still see cloud migration as risky business. Almost half go as far as to call it a “high risk” endeavour.

Still, most seem to be relatively well-prepared for cloud-oriented operations. Four in five have either good, or very good visibility into their cloud applications – one of the key aspects of a secure business.

Examining the main benefits of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, the report identified improvements to monitoring and tracking attacks, as well as access to latest features. Faster time to value, less maintenance, less CAPEX, as well as minimised resources and overhead, were also considered important factors.

“The momentum towards the adoption of security tools in the cloud has been building for some time. The sudden and - for many - unexpected move to remote working in March opened up the throttle for cloud-based security solutions as organisations had to migrate critical business data to the cloud almost overnight,” said Samantha Humphries, Security Strategist at Exabeam.

“This survey reflects what we are seeing and hearing from our customers. The appetite and intent to move to the cloud exists, and many are now reaping the benefits. Largely as a result of COVID-19, organisations that had adopted a ‘wait and see’ approach have had no choice but to climb aboard the cloud bus, regardless of their concerns."