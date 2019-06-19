Cloud can be the key to boosting your business

Using cloud services could give your business a significant boost, if McAfee’s new report is to be believed. Surveying 1,000 enterprise organisations worldwide, and combining that information with insights from ‘billions of anonymised cloud events every month’, McAfee believes cloud services are the ‘most significant advance in IT since the introduction of the internet itself’.

The report also states that there is a ‘striking divide’ between businesses that address the issue of safeguarding data they collect and store in the cloud, and those that do not. Organisations that are more diligent in terms of data security are more than 35 per cent more likely to launch new products, get to market faster, as well as expand quicker.

Most of the important enterprise data resides in SaaS apps and collaboration, while the rest is either in IaaS, or is considered to belong to shadow IT.

Most organisations can’t prevent losing data in the cloud, and just a third said they could control the collaboration settings that determine how the data is shared.

“This research shines a light on organizations who are leading the charge in cloud adoption, prioritizing the security of their data as they roll out new cloud services and winning in the market because of the actions they are taking,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president, Cloud Security, McAfee. “Organizations often tell us how much faster their business moves when security is addressed in the cloud and it is exciting for us now to quantify this experience and share our data and recommendations with the rest of the market.”

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible