Cloud computing uplift driving tech salaries

Businesses that have employed cloud technologies in their IT stacks are finding it challenging to attract talent for specific positions, resulting in a salary spike.

This is according to a new report from recruitment firm Harvey Nash, which claims project managers, business analysts, and security and testing experts are in high demand.

The salary for a business analyst jumped 28 percent in the last year, hitting an annual average of $86,883. Security specialists can expect to earn an average of $123,514 (up 22 percent), while project managers should look for 84,698 (up 16 percent). Finally, testing engineers earn $66,696 a year, representing a rise of 11 percent.

For Rob Grimsey, a director at Harvey Nash, it's all about proper systems deployment. "The growth in demand, and salaries, for business analysts and project managers reflects a need by organisations to get this 'how' piece right," he said, according to ZDNet.

He added that the pay rise for security jobs had been anticipated, but this wasn't the case for testing positions.

"This area has been the most susceptible to automation, and certainly in the past salaries have remained fairly flat. That said, in recent years as systems have got more complex, and testing has had to extend to a remit much wider than before, such as privacy, security and even customer experience, we are seeing a bit of re-emergence of testing as a key skill."