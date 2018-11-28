Cloud could be the biggest security risk to businesses

Enterprises understand the advantages and benefits cloud technology brings, but rushing to migrate to the cloud, and migrating too much data, is risky business. This is according to a new report by Kaspersky Lab, which says organisations are under pressure to migrate “100 per cent to the cloud”.

Based on a poll of 250 IT security leaders, the report states that more than half of CISOs see uncontrolled cloud expansion as a top security concern.

The lack of talent is also making management of complex IT environments an increasingly difficult task. Hybrid cloud adoption requires experts, which means CISOs are faced with staffing problems. A third (38 per cent) argue it’s hard to find people to handle the ‘cloud zoo’.

“There’s no denying that with the business benefits it brings, cloud is a key part of the strategic digital transformation journey for many enterprises. The use of cloud is growing fast, and businesses are not going to be put off adoption because of security concerns. It’s therefore vital that resilient security is also quickly and effectively implemented, to support this rapid adoption,” commented Maxim Frolov, Vice President of Global Sales at Kaspersky Lab.

IDG’s latest data is showing that 73 per cent of enterprises run at least one cloud application. However, advantages aside, cloud infrastructure (especially if hosted by a third party) brings additional challenges, and an incident can cost an enterprise millions in damages.

Image source: Shutterstock/bluebay