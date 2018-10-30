Cloud data is more at risk than thought

Almost a quarter of all corporate data in the cloud can be categorised as sensitive, which might spell trouble for the company if the data gets stolen or somehow leaks.

This is according to the latest McAfee Cloud Adoption and Risk Report which claims that the threat is even greater than originally anticipated, mostly because the sharing of sensitive data in the cloud has jumped 53 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

That means, McAfee says, that companies that fail to adopt a cloud strategy which includes data loss protection, configuration audits and collaboration controls, will put their data at risk and themselves at risk of noncompliance.

Businesses are using the public cloud at an increasing pace, but the average enterprise has more than 2,200 misconfiguration incidents per month, in their IaaS and PaaS instances.

“Operating in the cloud has become the new normal for organisations, so much so that our employees do not think twice about storing and sharing sensitive data in the cloud,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of the Cloud Security Business, McAfee.

“Accidental sharing, collaboration errors in SaaS cloud services, configuration errors in IaaS/PaaS cloud services, and threats are all increasing. In order to continue to accelerate their business, organisations need a cloud-native and frictionless way to consistently protect their data and defend from threats across the spectrum of SaaS, IaaS and PaaS.”

McAfee’s full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Rawpixel / Shutterstock