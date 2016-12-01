Cloud-driven enterprise-scale agility essential to success

For organisations to thrive in this fast-moving, digital-first economy, businesses in the US and Europe need to do just one thing – be able to deploy apps quickly throughout the organisation. The practice we like to call ‘cloud-enabled, enterprise-scale agility’. This is according to IDG Research and Unisys, who surveyed 153 executives in the two countries.

Most respondents are seeing the abovementioned approach to businesses as ‘key’ to creating a closer, better engagement with customers. For them, that’s the most important potential outcome of adopting digital business models. “Our research shows executives’ growing appreciation of the need for consistent, integrated, enterprise-wide digital capabilities that act as one to fulfil customers’, partners’ and internal users’ demands,” said Bob West, vice president, Global Application Services, Unisys.

“The more broadly organisations can adopt new approaches to scaling agility in deploying a business-critical application environment, the better they will be able to realise the full benefits of digital business.” So customer service is the biggest benefit of digital transformation, and the cloud seems to be the weapon of choice for these organisations.

At the same time, the issues plaguing the adoption of these technologies remain the same: data security concerns and requirements, compliance issues, as well as scaling agile culture and processes across the enterprise.

And finally, DevOps is seen as the ‘key enabler’ for enterprise-scale agility, with 84 per cent saying their organisation will have some level of DevOps in the next 12 to 24 months.