Cloud infrastructure vital to digital transformation

According to a report from Cloud Industry Forum (CIF), more than a quarter of UK businesses have a complete digital transformation strategy in place, while more than half are currently implementing one.

The study found that digital transformation is "fairly clearly defined" for almost all businesses (98 per cent), and "completely clear" for over a third.

On the other hand, a quarter (28 per cent) believe they’re doing enough to go fully digital, while half believe they’re doing “just enough”.

The lack of skills and insufficient funds are still considered the main roadblocks to full digital transformation.

“Digital transformation is a well and truly established concept, with only a tiny minority of our sample not embracing it in some way,” commented Alex Hilton, CEO, Cloud Industry Forum.

“We are beginning to see greater clarity in the way leaders are formulating their strategies, but it does not mean it is time to rest on our laurels. There is still much that businesses can do to speed up processes, build efficiency and convince all leaders that digital is the way to go. Cloud’s role in all of this remains vital, given its emphasis on flexibility at a time when these qualities are more important than ever.”

The report also suggests a bright future for cloud technology, with more than four in five seeing it as either very important or vital to their digital strategy. Almost three quarters (71 per cent) of businesses plan to build new applications in the future, and intend to move towards a more cloud-native approach.

Click here for the full CIF report