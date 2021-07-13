Cloud is set to boost UK SMEs across the board

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UK are currently in the post-pandemic recovery phase, and believe cloud technologies could be a major enabler.

These are the conclusions of a new report from software firm Epicor, based on a poll of 1,250 decision-makers in the UK and the US, which states that almost three-quarters (73 percent) expect their business to recover from the pandemic by the end of 2022, with cloud playing a key role.

In line with these findings, more than four in five (83 percent) respondents said their business has already accelerated cloud migration plans to address mounting challenges head-on.

At the moment, less than a third of mid-sized UK businesses (31 percent) are either completely or mostly in the cloud, while 27 percent have their infrastructure evenly split between cloud and on-prem. However, almost all (98 percent) have plans to further migrate business solutions to the cloud by spring 2022.

Discussing the findings at Epicor's annual customer insights conference, CEO Steve Murphy said: “A key takeaway from this year’s study is the sea change in attitude toward cloud as a critical business accelerant. Leaders have moved from consideration to adoption. While the companies who make, move, and sell what is most essential to economic growth may be all aboard the cloud train, the data suggests their implementation needs vary vastly.”

For Murphy, this is no longer a “why move” conversation, but rather a “how to move to gain advantage” conversation.