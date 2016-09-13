Cloud is the fuel for Industry 4.0

The fourth industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0, revolves around artificial intelligence and robotics, according to a new report by Oracle.

The report, entitled Cloud: Opening up the Road to Industry 4.0, took a closer look into how companies in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) transform. Almost two thirds (62 per cent) are planning on implementing robotics technologies, and 60 per cent are considering the same with artificial intelligence. To power these changes, 60 per cent of companies agree – a solid cloud infrastructure is needed.

“Despite an uncertain economic climate, businesses understand that at the speed of today’s market a first-mover advantage has never been more valuable,” said Pascal Giraud, Senior Director IaaS Foundation & Cloud Platform Oracle EMEA.

“Some of the world’s most successful companies, including Uber and Airbnb, were founded at the peak of the financial crisis. This just goes to show that opportunity never sleeps.” Companies are already on their way, establishing a single integrated cloud model. Currently, just eight per cent have one which works on both legacy and current systems, while another third (36 per cent) said they’re implementing one this year. Another 40 per cent expect to do so next year, and five per cent said they had no such plans.

“As businesses continue the process of digitization, they require a flexible and scalable digital infrastructure to underpin this change,” added Tim Jennings, Chief Research Officer at Ovum.

“An integrated cloud platform that delivers both infrastructure services and platform services enables enterprises to quickly develop new business solutions, taking advantage of new digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and the Internet of Things.”

Image Credit: Chaiyapop Bhumiwat / Shutterstock