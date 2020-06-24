Cloud migration set for major rise following pandemic

For all the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it has at least had a few positive effects on the way businesses will operate in future - including an accelerated migration to the cloud.

This is according to a new report from LogicMonitor, based on a poll of 500 IT decision-makers all over the world and designed to assess the future of cloud workloads and the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the workplace.

The report states that almost all global IT decision makers (87 percent) agree that Covid-19 has proved a mighty catalyst for cloud migration. What’s more, three quarters believe that within the next five years, almost all workloads (95 percent) will be in the cloud.

A similar report published by LogicMonitor three years ago found that only 62 percent expected most workloads to have shifted to the cloud within five years.

The accelerated growth of cloud also means on-premise solutions are facing a hastening demise. Before Covid-19, a third (35 percent) of workloads were on-prem, but by 2025 less than a quarter (22 percent) are expected to reside on-prem.

Examining specific cloud solutions, the report states that workloads will be evenly split between private and public clouds.