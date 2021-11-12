Cloud misconfigurations continue to cause serious headaches

Of all the different cybersecurity threats keeping security and IT practitioners and leaders awake at night, cloud misconfigurations are the most significant.

This is according to a new report from security company Rapid7, based on a poll of those that attended a series of virtual events hosted by the firm. Rapid7 found that “scary” threats, like account hijacking and malicious insiders, ranked lower than concerns about cloud misconfiguration.

The report asserts that many security and IT practitioners do not trust themselves with the power and responsibility that comes with extending operations to the cloud. And yet, more than 90 percent of the respondents said cloud operations were “critical” to the competitiveness of their business.

Rapid7 hints that automating cloud security could be the way to go, as the vast majority trust cloud security automation as much as manual work. Still, only about 47 percent of respondents have actually implemented automation in their cloud security programs, with an additional quarter planning to do so next year.

“Automating security monitoring, reporting, and remediation is generally perceived as a reliable and trustworthy feature of any mature cloud computing environment,” the report concluded.