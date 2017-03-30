Cloud skills certifications changing importance

The cloud skills shortage that’s omnipresent in British business, seems to be forcing companies to turn a blind eye on candidates lacking certification. This is according to Microsoft’s newly released report, entitled “Microsoft Cloud Skills Report: Closing the Cloud Skills Chasm”.

Polling UK businesses for the report, 45 per cent said certifications are ‘nice to have’, but just 35 per cent said they’re desirable, or essential. The report calls this proportion ‘surprisingly low’, questioning if this could be a further symptom of the challenges of finding people with adequate skills in the first place”.

It’s also interesting to see how businesses see the near future: Almost half (48 per cent) believe it will be easier to find skilled workers (34 per cent said easier, and 14 said ‘much easier’). Almost a third (30 per cent) believe the situation will remain the same.

“Projections showing the gap between the number of people with cloud skills vs the number of roles available continue to show that this gap will continue to widen for many years to come,” the report adds.

As the majority (53 per cent) plans on using external partners for cloud skills, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see that companies placed higher importance on certifications for suppliers, as well.

Two-thirds (64 per cent) said it was ‘somewhat important’ (34 per cent) or very important (29 per cent), and almost a quarter (23 per cent) feel it unimportant. Another 61 per cent said it was important for individual team members to be certified.

