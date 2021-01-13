Cloud technology is now a common sight in many businesses

Most businesses today are using some form of cloud, according to a new report from STX Next, which also asserts that public cloud solutions are significantly more popular than private cloud.

Polling 250 CTOs for the report, STX Next found that 85 percent have introduced cloud into their organization. At least 75 percent of the work happens in public clouds, compared to 10 percent in private clouds and 13 percent in on-site environments.

The report also states that more than three quarters (77 percent) of organizations are building cloud-native technologies. The vast majority of businesses are using agile methodologies to build these applications, with further 78 percent embracing continuous integration practices. Continuous delivery, DevOps and testing automation are all being adopted.

With 59 percent employing microservices, it’s only a matter of time before this, too, becomes an industry standard.

“Cloud has been around for a long time but arguably, the current landscape has reinforced it’s criticality in maintaining business continuity,” commented Maciej Dziergwa, CEO of STX Next.

“Monitoring its evolution therefore always provides interesting insights into how technology leaders and their teams are increasing efficiency and scalability, while cutting down on expensive owned hardware. Companies that use on-site infrastructure to manage most of their workloads are now few and far between, and the appetite for public cloud over private cloud is clear.”

“This isn’t to say private cloud and on-site are disappearing: both still provide a range of benefits depending on the type of workload or each organization’s individual circumstances.”