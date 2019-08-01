Cloud usage is dominating enterprise web traffic

Cloud services are taking up a hefty chunk of enterprise web traffic, Netskope’s new report claims, arguing that businesses need to adopt a “holistic approach to securing the cloud and web”.

The company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jason Clark, says this shift presents a unique change, as most security tools focus on traditional web traffic. As a consequence, security teams can “go blind”.

Most frequent policy violations for cloud services include DLP (data loss prevention), cloud activity and anomalous activity violations, the report states. This, it concludes, makes it very important for organisations to go for a “one size fits all” cybersecurity solution which would protect both cloud and web.

Cloud storage and collaboration apps make up most of the top 20 cloud services list. Consumer-oriented services (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube) are also on the list, which seems to suggest that employees are allowed to use corporate networks for personal things.

The average number of cloud services per enterprise rose by 3.9 per cent since October last year, to 1,295.

Human resources, marketing and collaboration cloud services are still the most highly used tools.

“As today’s enterprises embrace digital transformation and increasingly replace traditional web use with cloud service use, it is imperative to assess whether proper controls are in place to secure all traffic. While most tools are focusing on traditional web traffic, this significant shift to cloud usage is what’s causing security teams to go blind,” said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Netskope.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to properly securing an enterprise as it embraces new tools and technologies, but a clear understanding of traffic and proper vigilance should be a requirement for all.”