CloudFlare adds free VPN to DNS app

Cloudflare's DNS resolver app, called 1.1.1.1, is getting a built-in VPN service, the company confirmed via a blog post.

Even though it was published on April 1, the company promises this is no joke, saying the new feature, called Warp, will reroute the traffic, making it faster. As things usually go with VPNs, it also means encryption (where possible) – resulting in an additional layer of security and privacy.

Cloudflare claims that Warp was built from the ground up, with the intention of having it “thrive in the harsh conditions of the modern mobile Internet.” It will use the WireGuard VPN protocol, which allegedly consumes less power compared to traditional VPN services.

It also claims the app will drain less data, given that it can “cache and compress content to improve performance and potentially decrease your data usage and mobile carrier bill.”

The company claims it won’t store user-identifiable data to its database, and won’t target its users with ads. However, it will try to earn its greens through the freemium model, which means there is a paid version of the app.

Called Warp+, the paid version uses Argo to give the app extra speed and network reliability. Warp isn’t yet available for signup, but the company has opened a waiting list, where users can go and get notified when the app becomes available.

Check out our list of the best VPN services around today here!

Image Credit: Flickr / Mike MacKenzie