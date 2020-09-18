Cloudflare teams up with Internet Archive to improve service availability

Cloudflare has teamed up with the Internet Archive to make its services more reliable for its clients. Announcing the news in a blog post, the Internet Archive said it will serve as a backup solution for Cloudflare's Always Online service.

“Websites that enable Cloudflare’s Always Online service will now have their content automatically archived, and if by chance the original host is not available to Cloudflare, then the Internet Archive will step in to make sure the pages get through to users,” wrote Mark Graham, Director of IE's Wayback Machine.

The Internet Archive - with the help of its Wayback Machine - has been archiving the majority of the public web for more than 20 years now. So far, it has archived more than 468 billion web pages - and an additional billion new URLs get archived every day.

“By joining forces on this project we can do a better job of backing up more of the public web, and in so doing help make the web more useful and reliable.”

In an interview with The Register, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said one of his company’s goals was to make sure customer sites are available and reliable “no matter what happens to them”.

"If we can't get to that content, then we can't serve it up across the network," said Prince.