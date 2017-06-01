CMOs are missing the right tools to boost customer experience

Almost half of CMOs don’t think they have the right tools to help them understand the challenges faced by their customers. This is according to Calabrio, which polled 844 senior business decision makers to make this conclusion.

Forty-seven per cent of respondents said they don’t have the tools to understand their customer’s greatest challenges, despite the fact that they have all this data at their disposal.

Everyone, all of the respondents (100 per cent) are prioritising customer experience above sales as revenue this year. Almost a third, however (29 per cent), still aren’t sure how many devices customers use to complete a purchase. A third thinks it’s more than two devices.

Calabrio says it’s now a huge challenge to achieve a ‘single view of the customer’, with 31 per cent saying integrating customer data is one of their biggest challenges. Less than half (42 per cent) says they’re using all key social, web and offline communication channels.

Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio said, “It is clear that the customer is paramount to success. But the challenge comes in understanding how customers interact with businesses, particularly when it comes to the contact centre. The challenge is two-fold: first to ensure businesses are gathering accurate customer insights as a rich source of business intelligence, and secondly to understand how this data can be used to inform wider business improvement and customer engagement strategies.”

The full report is available on request or can be downloaded here.

Image source: Shutterstock/Shutter_M