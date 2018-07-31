Cofense looks to wipe out phishing attacks with new SOAR platform

In an effort to quickly stop phishing attacks in progress more efficiently, Cofense has announced its new Phishing-Specific Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform.

The new platform combines the power of improved Cofense Triage with a new product called Cofense Vision which improves the effectiveness and efficiency of phishing incident response efforts.

Security awareness alone isn't enough to combat today's top threats and this is why the SOAR platform couples human intuition with leading-edge technology to find and eliminate active phishing threats using fewer resources.

Cofense Triage allows IT security teams to quickly stop phishing attacks in progress. The software leverages real-time, internally reported attack intelligence from conditioned users to allow Incident Response and Security Operations teams to assess, analyse and remediate active phishing threats. Cofense Triage seamlessly integrates with almost two-dozen existing security solutions using out of the box integrations. Cofense has also included a fully documented REST API to integrate with other solutions.

The addition of Playbooks for Cofense Triage allows security teams to automate their defences when repeated tactics, techniques and procedures used by cyber criminals are identified.

Cofense Vision helps mitigate identified threats and their potential impact by storing, indexing and enriching email messages for fast querying and quarantining before any damage occurs. Customers can quickly find all suspicious emails across their entire organisation and quarantine them with just one click.

Co-Founder and CTO of Cofense, Aaron Higbee offered further insight into the firm's new SOAR platform, saying:

“Our research demonstrates that silver-bullet security technologies don’t exist… It’s not a question of when an organisation will be phished, but rather how quickly and effectively can they respond to the threat. Nearly a decade ago, PhishMe® created the phishing simulation market to improve employee resiliency against phishing. With our evolution into Cofense, we are proud to continue to lead this space by introducing Cofense Vision, the newest component of our Phishing-Specific Orchestration, Automation and Response platform, to uniquely mobilise phishing-aware humans to disrupt attacks.”

Cofense will be demonstrating its new Phishing SOAR platform during the Black Hat 2018 conference in Las Vegas.

Image Credit: wk1003mike / Shutterstock