Cognizant hit by Maze ransomware

IT services giant Cognizant has been hit by ransomware, resulting in the disruption of its services to some of its clients. The company confirmed the incident via a short statement on its website.

“Cognizant can confirm that a security incident involving our internal systems, and causing service disruptions for some of our clients, is the result of a Maze ransomware attack. Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defence firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident,” read the statement.

“We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and other technical information of a defensive nature," added the firm.

The company also explained it had notified “appropriate” law enforcement agencies, who are investigating the incident.

Maze ransomware allows its operators not only to encrypt data on the target network, but also exfiltrate it. Should the target business fail to pay the ransom or use a backup to bring its systems back online, attackers can still threaten to publish its data online.

According to TechCrunch , the website “known to be associated with the Maze attackers” is yet to advertise, or publish the data associated with Cognizant.