'Collaborate or perish', Oracle says to business and IT departments

If businesses are to stay relevant in the digital era, and take full advantage of cloud, they must learn to collaborate more thoroughly with their IT departments, a new report by Oracle says. It also says, unfortunately, that many businesses are doing just the opposite.

The report, entitled IaaS: building a business that innovates, says there is a clear need for improved collaboration. Almost two thirds (62 per cent) of respondents in the report said 'lines of business and IT teams must collaborate' if the enterprise cloud model is to be successful.

Another quarter (27 per cent) said managing Shadow IT is a 'significant barrier', and almost half (43 per cent) said one of the biggest challenges it in the fact that business departments don't seem to understand the need for integrated cloud resources.

“These issues can be blamed in part on infrastructure that has become too rigid, confused and complex” said Pascal Giraud, Senior Director IaaS Foundation and Cloud Platform Oracle EMEA.

"This has led to an unresponsive, disjointed organization where opportunity and innovation fall down the cracks between lines of business and badly integrated systems.” “By moving to Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), businesses can smooth over the cracks and create a truly collaborative organization. It provides a common foundation for innovation and implementation, removing the limitations around resources and mitigating against silos.”

Businesses are most inefficient in the integration of used services, time to deployment, and poor application integration. Besides Shadow IT management, other biggest barriers to the adoption of an integrated approach are the discord between infrastructures, security, cost and proving return on investment.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock