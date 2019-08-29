Collaboration software set for huge growth

Communications and collaboration tools are considered “business critical” to the success of organisations, with many of them planning on increasing their budgets for such tools next year.

This is according to a report by GoTo by LogMeIn, based on a poll of 2,100 IT buyers and leaders. It found that when creating business plans for 2020 and beyond, businesses see collaboration tools as a major player for unified communications and collaboration. Almost three quarters (73 per cent) expect to spend more on such tools next year.

The biggest challenge will be to find the right tools, given that more and more employees are opting for remote work. Almost all digital natives have different needs and expectations in the workplace.

However, once these needs are met, organisations can expect improved team productivity, lower costs, easier management and less administrative work.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the spotlight, as one of the key drivers when it comes to helping employees communicate and collaborate better. Next year, the report claims, an increasing number of IT leaders will adopt AI to make their collaboration efforts smarter and more efficient.

The AI will mostly be used either as a personal digital assistant, for improved analytics, for making informed decisions and for intelligent, automated transcriptions.

“Today’s CIOs and IT leaders need to play a more strategic role than ever before. They’ve got a new seat at the table and are expected to drive overall business strategy. The very nature of the way people work is changing and that change needs to be supported through great technology that is simple to use, easy to adopt and painless to manage,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of UCC at LogMeIn.

“IT leaders need to find technology partners that are meeting demands of the modern workforce. They need to support digital natives and remote employees to optimize today, modernize for tomorrow and set their employees and business up for long-term success.”