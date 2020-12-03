Companies are being hit by more security attacks than ever before, a new report from cloud security firm Trend Micro argues, and the situation is only likely to worsen.

In the latest issue of the Cyber Risk Index (CRI) report, Trend Micro states that almost a quarter (23 percent) of global organizations suffered seven or more attacks on their networks and systems over the past year. The majority of businesses polled for the report also said they expected attacks to be successful in the next 12 months.

Cybercriminals focused primarily on phishing and social engineering attacks, clickjacking and ransomware. Fileless attacks, botnets, and man-in-the-middle attacks were also cited as significant threats.

For businesses all over the world, losing customer data, allowing unauthorized access to intellectual property and financial information, customer churn and gear theft are major concerns.

There are many weaknesses criminals can exploit to infiltrate a company network, it was said, with organizational misalignment and complexity being the two most common. Negligent insiders, complex cloud infrastructure, unsecure providers, were all listed as major weaknesses.

To stay safe, businesses should take a couple of key steps, including educating their workforce on the dangers of the digital realm, making sure their operating systems and software is up to date, and using state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions.