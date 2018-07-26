Companies are facing more varied threats than ever

The numbers and types of threats companies are faced with today are more varied than ever before, according to new findings.

Neustar has just released The International Cyber Benchmarks Index and The Changing Face of Cyber Attacks, which say the different types of threats propagating today, combined with the sheer volume of attacks, “can paint a discouraging picture”.

The reports are also saying that IT security professionals are more than twice as worried about data breaches and cyber-attacks than they were this time last year.

A fifth (20 per cent) see system compromises and ransomware as the greatest threat. DDoS is a close second (19 per cent), followed by financial theft (18 per cent) and attacks on intellectual property (17 per cent). Almost half (47 per cent) of security professionals see DDoS as increasingly harmful (up from 38 per cent last year).

On a positive side, 98 per cent of respondents protected themselves against Meltdown and Spectre. When it comes to acting on an attack, things haven’t moved much – the majority still takes between a minute and five minutes to act.

Rodney Joffe, Head of NISC and Neustar Senior Vice President and Fellow, said, “While naturally distressing, these results should come as no surprise to anyone. Yes, security professionals are becoming more concerned about the level of threat to their organisations, because that same level of threat is continuing to rise at an extreme rate.”

“As we have seen over the past year, there are more threats to be aware of, whether in the form of DDoS, malware, application layer attacks or something else entirely, leaving professionals confused about where the next attack is coming from.”

“To successfully prepare for a cyber-attack in today’s landscape is to accept that your organisation will be the next target. If you are online, you are susceptible to an attack. Whether you are most vulnerable or not is entirely up to you.”

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje