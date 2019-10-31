Companies aren't making the most of Microsoft 365

Microsoft’s Office 365, a cloud-based productivity suite designed to make life easier for the workforce, is not being utilised to its fullest potential, despite its relative popularity.

This is according to a new report by SoftwareONE which says that Outlook, the suite’s email application, is still the most popular app across the board. Other popular apps are Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business.

For Andy Dunbar, Technology Services Lead at SoftwareONE, this means there is a “missed opportunity”.

“Organisations need to go ‘under the hood’ of technology platforms and explore how they can make employees’ lives easier, because ultimately, they are paying for the full set of features regardless of whether or not they are using them,” he says.

But it’s easier said than done. In most cases, employees don’t even know which apps they have access to. They’re also not exactly keen on changing their everyday habits to accommodate new tools and services, and some are claiming they don’t have enough time to deal with new solutions.

Some don’t measure how Office 365 is being used, which is another missed opportunity, Dunbar adds. By tracking usage, they can identify neglected applications and provide “relevant enablement”.

“Microsoft 365 offers a number of features to facilitate collaboration and increase productivity, as well as out of the box reporting and analytics functions, which the research shows are underused by many. Such applications could transform how employees work day-to-day – using Microsoft Teams to reduce time spent managing email, for instance.”