Companies embracing GDPR compliance to get one step ahead of the competition

With only a few days to go until the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect, new research from NetApp highlights an atmosphere of optimism with 94 per cent of IT decision-makers in both the IT and Telco industry of the belief that GPDR compliance will give them a competitive advantage.

The UK's IT and Telco industries are united by the level of optimism around the competitive advantage that can be gained from GDPR compliance. Of those surveyed, nearly every respondent (95%) believes the regulation will boost the competitiveness of their company. 47 per cent of IT and Teclo businesses said that it will improve their position against competitors outside of the EU and over a third (34%) said it will improve their position against all competitors.

Knowing where a businesses data is stored and located is one of the keys to GDPR compliance and NetApp found that 44 per cent of respondents in the IT and Telco industry are confident in knowing where their data is stored while 37 per cent are confident in knowing where some of their data is stored. However, 19 per cent of respondents are still not confident in knowing where their data is stored though no business surveyed has opted out of GDPR preparations.

In preparing for the upcoming regulation, businesses have realised that data is business critical and 92 per cent of participants share this belief. Almost half (47%) of the businesses that participated in NetApp's studied have turned to an external consultancy firm of GDPR experts to decide on their cloud strategy while 26 per cent are already implementing a strategy based on the recommendations of GDPR experts.

NetApp UK Director, Nick Thurlow offered more details on the survey, saying:

“The GDPR deadline is almost upon us. It is no surprise that the IT and Telco industry is ahead of the game when it comes to the business benefits of GDPR, because compliance with the regulation is sure to instill confidence in consumers who entrust businesses with their data privacy. However, there is still a small segment of respondents in this sector that lack confidence in knowing where their data is stored, suggesting a healthy dose of realism is also present.”

