Companies exposed to cyber-risk thanks to mobile device usage

Mobile devices are increasingly making it into the office, but mobile security isn’t following suit and that could turn into a real disaster. This is according to a new report by research company Ovum, entitled ‘On The Radar’. Polling more than 4,500 respondents in 20 geographic markets, the report unveils a few interesting metrics.

Almost half of respondents (47 per cent) are using their own smartphone to access corporate data. A quarter is using their own tablets, and eight per cent are experimenting with the use of smartwatches and other wearables. Almost two thirds (62 per cent) are using two or more devices for work, daily, while 41 per cent use three or more devices.

Here comes the fun part: less than 30 per cent have any device management or security functionality running.

“This report shows that we are waking up to a new work-life paradigm, and one that isn’t well enough supported by yesterday’s notions of security,” said Andrew Kellett, analyst at Ovum.

“People expect to be highly connected, with unrestricted access to business systems and this is the new challenge for security platform vendors. It is essential that businesses embrace security outside of the traditional perimeter, rather than treat it as an extension of a Windows-first endpoint protection strategy.”

