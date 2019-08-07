Companies fear their cloud computing isn't keeping up with security

Businesses are moving to the cloud faster than they’d like to, new reports say, suggesting that with lagging security, trouble comes twice as fast.

Cybersecurity firm Symantec has recently polled 1,250 security decision makers across the world and concluded that more than half of all enterprise compute workload already migrated to the cloud. However, the majority agrees that security practices aren’t keeping the pace and they fear what might be the consequence.

Almost three quarters have had a security incident due to immature practices, mostly as a result of the lack of visibility into cloud workloads. Almost all (93 per cent) reported issues with keeping tabs on all cloud workloads.

Businesses believe that, on average, they use 452 cloud apps, but Symantec believes that number to be “nearly four times higher”, at 1,807.

Two thirds of organisations already believe their data is being sold across the deep web, and they’re worried about potential security breaches due to them moving to the cloud.

However, “it’s not the underlying cloud technology that has exacerbated the data breach problem – it’s the immature security practices, overtaxed IT staff and risky end-user behaviour surrounding cloud adoption,” commented Nico Popp, senior vice president, Cloud & Information Protection, Symantec.

This “overtaxed IT staff” means security personnel have too much on their plate. A quarter of all cloud security alerts go unanswered.

Symantec believes companies aren’t confronting the security risks that cloud adoption introduced. They should invest in cloud security platforms that leverage automation and AI.

“As the consequences of cyber security become increasingly impactful to business success, it is also time to recalibrate culture and adopt security best practices at a human level,” the report concluded.