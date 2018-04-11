Companies need to embrace digital transformation to succeed

If businesses want to succeed, they need to get working on changing their digital outlook, new research has claimed.

That's according to a new report by Dell EMC, based on a poll of 4,000 IT decision makers from all over the world, which found that IT innovation can be the key in a business succeeding.

According to the research, 81 per cent of respondents agree that ignoring digital transformation might make an organisation less competitive. This number is up from 71 per cent last year.

Almost nine in ten (88 per cent) said their organisation is under pressure to deliver new products and services at an increasing rate. At the same time, those businesses that successfully transformed into the digital space, are 22 times as likely to be ahead of their competition, when they bring new stuff to the market.

It was also said that these successfull businesses are 2.5 times more likely to be more confident in their success within the next few years.

“Data is the new competitive edge – yet it’s become highly distributed across the edge, the core data center and cloud. Organisations realise they have to move quickly to turn that data into business intelligence – requiring an end-to-end IT infrastructure that can manage, analyse, store and protect data everywhere it lives,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, products and operations, Dell Technologies.

“We’re in the business of better business outcomes, giving our customers the ability make that end-to-end strategy a reality, driving disruptive innovation without the fear of being disrupted themselves.”

