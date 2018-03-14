Companies rushing to hire data protection officers pre-GDPR

With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) set to go into effect at the end of May, companies are hiring experienced staff and data protection officers.

However according to new research, 25 percent of all vacancies have been posted in 2018 which shows that many businesses have left compliance to the last minute.

To better understand how businesses are preparing for the upcoming regulation, job search engine Joblift decided to analyse the requirements needed to fill the role of Data Protection Officer and whether job postings for the position had increased gradually after the initial announcement of GDPR.

The study shows that a large proportion of businesses decided to leave the recruitment process until the last few months unless they promoted someone from within their organisation.

In the last 12 months, 3,911 Data Protection vacancies were advertised and these positions saw an average monthly increase of 11 per cent. Of the total vacancies, 1,945 were in London and the city made up 50 per cent of all Data Protection vacancies advertised in the last 12 months. Additionally Manchester hosted four per cent of vacancies followed closely by Birmingham at three per cent.

Joblift's study found that barristers were the most popular professionals amongst Data Protection employees and there were 356 vacancies that specifically requested candidates with a Law degree. Legal Affairs Policy Assistants were second in demand with 528 vacancies. However, these positions only began being advertised in July 2017 and saw an average monthly increase of 182 per cent in the last nine months.

When it comes to a potential employee's background, experience was more important than education with 33 per cent of all vacancies requiring candidates to have at least five years of experience in IT security and data. Only 14 per cent of businesses directly asked candidates to hold a university degree and just 8 per cent asked for IAPP, CIPP or CIPM qualified candidates.

As the deadline for GDRP draws closer, expect to see even more job vacancies as businesses rush to comply with the upcoming regulation.

Image Credit: Wright Studio / Shutterstock