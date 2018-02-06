Companies still ill-prepared for GDPR

Fresh reports about companies getting ready for GDPR suggest that a majority of businesses are still ill-prepared for what’s to come.

The Institute of Direct and Digital Marketing (IDM) has surveyed companies in the UK and came to the conclusion that only half have appointed a Data Protection Officer. Almost two thirds (59 per cent) haven’t received any GDPR-related training, as well.

IDM has chosen this opportunity to kickstart a professional certificate for DPOs, whose goal is to help those looking to become DPOs.

According to Jane Cave, MD at the IDM, the need for professionals with data protection knowledge has never been greater: “When the GDPR comes into force on 25 May 2018 it will change the marketing landscape in a way not seen before. Beyond the threat of financial sanctions, the new laws offer businesses a unique opportunity to change the relationship with customers around their data. As such, it’s of the utmost importance that organisations are prepared for these changes, either through upskilling their own employees or ensuring a fully qualified DPO is able to guide them through it.”

The report also said that respondents believe they personally are more aware, and have a better sense of preparedness for the GDPR, than their organisation (77 and 74 per cent versus 58 per cent, respectively).

Cave continues: “We have seen that as time goes on, and the GDPR creeps closer, more people are feeling affected than ever before. What is also interesting, is that we are seeing this widening gap between an individual’s own sense of preparedness, compared to how prepared they perceive their business to be. It’s in all our best interests to help business prepare for this shift, and employees who are directly accountable for data protection are key to this.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio