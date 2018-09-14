Companies still struggling with some parts of GDPR

Businesses are still struggling with implementing GDPR several months after the legislation was passed.

A survey from Talend has found that a majority of firms are still not compliant with some part of GDPR, despite repeated warnings that they could be hit with significant punishments.

The company found that 70 per cent of businesses have failed to respond to requests made from individuals seeking to obtain a copy of their personal data within the one month time limit required by GDPR.

Failing to do so may leave companies facing fines from the European Union.

Retail companies were the worst-performing, with 76 per cent of those polled failing to respond, although the best performing industry, Financial Services, still only managed a 50 per cent success rate.

Overall, nearly two thirds (65 per cent) of GDPR compliant companies took more than ten days to respond, with the average response time clocked at 21 days.

“GDPR presents an opportunity to engage with customers and build loyalty. It’s vital for businesses in the digital era to have a 360-degree view of customers,” said Jean-Michel Franco, senior director of data governance products at Talend.

“Businesses must ensure that data is consolidated and stored in a transparent and shareable way. What’s more, GDPR’s one-month time limit should be viewed as an absolute deadline rather than a target. Our research shows that it is possible for some brands to respond within a day, suggesting that these brands understand fast response times will help boost customer trust.”