Companies storing sensitive data in emerging technology environments

Almost every company nowadays stores sensitive data in emerging technology environments, such as cloud, big data, IoT, container, blockchain, or mobile environments, new research has found.

A report from Thales, based on a poll of 1,200 senior executives in eight countries, found that this change is being driven by digital transformation, with adoption of new tech being at ‘record levels’.

More than four in ten (42 per cent) of organisations use 50 or more SaaS apps, with 57 per cent using at least three SaaS vendors.

Ninety-nine per cent are using big data, 94 per cent IoT, and 91 per cent are either working on, or using mobile payment systems.

However, new tech brings with it new risks and new attack surfaces. There has been a solid increase in the amount of breached businesses, which is why 44 per cent see themselves as “very” or “extremely” vulnerable to data threats.

New technologies and attack surfaces would have one thinking that businesses will employ new security strategies, however that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Spending realities do not match up with what works best to protect data”, the report states.

Thales offers a few tips to businesses looking to improve their security posture:

Leverage encryption and access controls as a primary defence for data and consider an “encrypt everything” strategy

Select data security platform offerings that address multiple use cases to reduce complexity and costs

Implement security analytics and multi-factor authentication solutions to help identify threatening patterns of data use

Image Credit: StartupStockPhotos / Pixabay