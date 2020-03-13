Companies struggle to protect data as cyberattacks rise in 2019

According to a new report from Dell Technologies, businesses are struggling to manage the vast quantities of data passing through their systems, posing a distinct security threat.

Polling 1,000 IT decision-makers in 15 different countries, Dell discovered businesses manage a total of 13.53 petabytes of data on average - an increase of 831 percent over four years.

The report suggests businesses are struggling to store and manage this vast quantity of data, with 82 percent suffering a disruptive event in the past 12 months (up from 76 per cent in 2018).

Further, more than half have difficulty finding adequate data protection solutions for emerging technologies like 5G and edge infrastructure (67 percent), as well as AI and ML platforms (64 percent).

Dell's report also suggests many companies are deploying new applications via public cloud, and more than half (56 percent) see reliable data protection as the primary benefit.

“It’s clear that businesses need to focus on resilience plans for when – not if – they’re targeted,” said Glenn Mallon, Director of Financial Services and Insurance at Dell Technologies UK.

“And as attacks become increasingly sophisticated, simply commissioning another datacentre or tagging more software onto existing security systems is no longer an adequate defence.”

“Instead, businesses should focus on strategies that minimise downtime when it occurs. We are seeing a great deal of interest in vault solutions that isolate the business’ most valuable data assets because recovering from a ‘known good’ takes significantly less time," he added.