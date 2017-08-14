Tech heavyweights team up to help get cars connected to the cloud

Intel, Ericsson, Toyota, Nippon, NTT DOCOMO and Denso have formed an alliance which aims to get cars talking to the cloud.

The new alliance, named the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium, aims to “develop an ecosystem for connected cars to support emerging services such as intelligent driving, the creation of maps with real-time data and driving assistance based on cloud computing,” according to a Toyota report.

The group believes cares will fall heavily into the Internet of Things category and will create a bunch of data. As a matter of fact, it believes cars will send more than 10 exabytes of data to the cloud within the next seven years. And that means, all that data needs to go somewhere, and needs to have solid infrastructure to support it.

The Consortium will “focus on increasing network capacity to accommodate automotive big data in a reasonable fashion between vehicles and the cloud by means of edge computing and more efficient network design.” Its members will “develop use cases for emerging mobile devices with a particular focus on the automotive industry, bringing them to standards bodies, industry consortiums and solution providers.”

It was also said that the Consortium will aim to expand and that its current members will not remain its only ones.

“In the coming months, the aforementioned companies will initiate activities to invite relevant global technology leaders and expand the consortium,” it concluded.

Image Credit: Skitterphoto / Pexels