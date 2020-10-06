Competition for IT jobs is hotting up

The number of job vacancies in the IT industry is on the rise, which can be considered a positive indicator in the context of the pandemic, according to a new CV-Library report.

The report states that applications to IT jobs rose by almost a third (30.7 percent) across the UK last month, and the application to job ratio rose by 83.9 percent year-on-year.

Compared to just a month ago, job applications to IT roles jumped by 8.5 percent, the report added.

For Lee Biggins, founder and CEO at CV-Library, the spike isn’t that surprising given the “back to school” mindset most people tend to adopt in September. However, with the furlough scheme ending in weeks, IT pros are “clearly nervous about their prospects and competition for jobs is ramping up.”

Compared to last year, the number of IT vacancies is down by almost a third, CV-Library said, but they are “picking up every month”.

Despite being down by 28.9 percent year-on-year, vacancies are now up by 21.6 percent month-on-month. Salaries, although down by 2.3 percent month-on-month, are still up 3.9 percent year-on-year.

Biggins also said that, even though vacancies are “nowhere near” 2019 levels, an increasing number of jobs being advertised on the site is a “promising indicator” that the job market is headed in the right direction.

“That said, we know that many businesses and job seekers are still struggling and are worried about what a second wave will mean for their prospects. All we can do for now is sit tight and weather the storm through the autumn and winter months.”