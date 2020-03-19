Complexity of mission critical systems is preventing business transformation

For two thirds of businesses, replacing mission-critical systems is made extremely challenging by their significant complexity. This is according to a new report from Leading Edge Forum and DXC Technology.

The report claims complexity is slowing down digital transformation, a necessary step towards the modernisation of the enterprise. If executed correctly, with digital transformation comes lower costs, higher margins, better customer experience and a more secure working environment.

Almost two thirds (62 percent) of respondents said their business lacks the proper tools and platforms, which results in a collection of “digital islands” – technologies working independently of each other.

More than half of business leaders also believe staff aren’t taking full advantage of the analytics tools at their disposal, failing to capitalise on the opportunity for better informed decision-making.

Further, without paying attention to people and culture, businesses cannot expect to reap long-term rewards, according to the report. Two thirds of business leaders said employees often refuse to change, and that slows the pace of transformation across the entire organisation.

“This is a strong reminder that getting the right combination of people, culture and technology is essential for making effective, long-term change,” said Richard Davies, VP Strategic Advisory at DXC Technology and MD at LEF.

“Employees will also need to embrace technology-infused work cultures more strongly, and leaders must have the same priority.”

The technologies expected to change the workplace the most are: 5G, AI and ML, IoT, VR/AR and voice-first technology.