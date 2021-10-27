Confidential computing market set for rapid growth

The market for confidential computing is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 90-95 percent, hitting $54 billion in 2026, says the Confidential Computing Consortium.

Consisting of Arm, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Intel, Microsoft, Red Hat and others, the group published a new report with The Linux Foundation, which states that the confidential computing market will grow at least 40-45 percent CAGR until 2026.

Confidential computing refers to devices that perform computations in a hardware-based trusted execution environment (TEE). These environments prevent unauthorized access, app modifications and tampering of data in use, an important factor for organizations handling sensitive and personally identifiable information.

The bulk of the growth will be driven by hardware and software, the Consortium claims, adding that the importance of the service segment should not be downplayed. Banking, finance, healthcare, public sector and other regulated industries are expected to dominate the rollout, as they seek to remain compliant and secure against various cyberthreats.

“Enterprises are rapidly moving data to the cloud which has dramatically altered their security needs to protect their sensitive data at rest, on the network, or in use in secure protected computation,” said Stephen Walli, Board Chair of the Confidential Computing Consortium.

“The needs of protecting and managing sensitive data throughout the life cycle, coupled with industry regulations, and the proliferation of cyber risks, positions Confidential Computing to become a de facto technology for computational security.”