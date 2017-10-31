Consumers don't trust the security of their IoT devices

The vast majority of consumers say that they don’t trust the security protection within their IoT devices, new research has claimed.

A new report by Gemalto found that more than two thirds of consumers, as well as 80 per cent of organisations, would like to see the government getting involved in IoT security.

Consumers mostly fear having their IoT devices hacked and taken control of -

more so than having their data stolen, or leaked. Despite the fact that more than half of respondents owned an IoT device (two, on average), just 14 per cent claimed to be “extremely knowledgeable” in terms of securing the device.

On the other hand, manufacturers spend just 11 per cent of their budget on security. Half go for the security by design approach. Two thirds use encryption, with 62 per cent encrypting data as soon as it reaches the device, and 59 per cent when it leaves the device.

Businesses are mostly in favour of regulations that will make it clear who is responsible for securing these devices.

"It's clear that both consumers and businesses have serious concerns around IoT security and little confidence that IoT service providers and device manufacturers will be able to protect IoT devices and more importantly the integrity of the data created, stored and transmitted by these devices," said Jason Hart, CTO, data protection at Gemalto.

"With legislation like GDPR showing that governments are beginning to recognize the threats and long-lasting damage cyber-attacks can have on everyday lives, they now need to step up when it comes to IoT security. Until there is confidence in IoT amongst businesses and consumers, it won't see mainstream adoption."

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Chesky / Shutterstock