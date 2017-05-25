Consumers anticipating 'huge' advances in mobile technology

When Microsoft says we'll be holding much more than a mere smartphone in our palms in a few years, they weren't exaggerating. A new Gemalto survey says that by 2025, consumers expect mobile devices to become much more than what they are today.

They expect the mobile device to be their ID tool, maybe even their passport. They expect the device to autonomously control their home, they expect to use it as a payment tool, and as a banking device, as well.

For the report, Gemalto polled 2,000 consumers in the USA, UK, France, Germany, China and Brazil. Almost half (48 per cent) expect their future mobile device to be some form of ID, thanks to advancements in biometrics.

Sixty per cent expect their device to autonomously control their home (heating, lighting, windows, etc.). Almost half (45 per cent) think we’ll use mobile devices to pay “anything, anywhere, at any time”, and a third (29 per cent) believe they will not need to visit a bank branch anymore.

“In many ways our lives have become a ‘mobile experience’ and the research shows that mobile expectations will only grow in ambition, complexity and diversity in the years leading up to 2025,” said Remi de Fouchier, Vice President, Marketing for Mobile Services and IoT at Gemalto.

“The next round of innovations in the mobile world – from integration with IoT devices to using smartphones as ID - will be key to how all industry stakeholders shape the future of mobile customer experience management.

Image source: Shutterstock/Chinnapong