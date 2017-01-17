Consumers ready to risk data theft

Gemalto has just issued a report which clearly shows how lenient we are when it comes to protecting our private data on the internet. In short, we are very quick to give companies our personal data. We want them to safeguard it, even though we’re pretty certain they’re doing a terrible job at it.

Gemalto has polled 9,000 consumers in the following countries: Australia, Benelux, France, Germany, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, United Kingdom, and United States. Almost three quarters (70 per cent) claim organisations are responsible for securing customer data. Just 30 per cent believe the responsibility lies with them.

Almost a third (29 per cent) of consumers, however, don’t think organisations are taking data security very seriously.

“Consumers have clearly made the decision that they are prepared to take risks when it comes to their security, but should anything go wrong they put the blame with the business,” said Jason Hart, CTO, Data Protection at Gemalto.

“The modern-day consumer is all about convenience and they expect businesses to provide this, while also keeping their data safe. With the impending threats of consumers taking legal action against companies, an education process is clearly needed to show consumers the steps they are taking to protect their data. Implementing and educating about advanced protocols like two-factor authentication and encryption solutions, should show consumers that the protection of their personal data is being taken very seriously.”

The full report, entitled 2016 Data Breaches and Consumer Loyalty Report, can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ai825