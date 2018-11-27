Consumers say they would sue companies that misuse their data

Two in three British consumers would consider suing a company if it misused its data under the GDPR. This is according to a new report by Thales, which also says a third of consumer doesn’t think organisations are compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation.

On the other hand, 16 per cent of organisations, in both the UK and Germany, admitted that they weren’t ready for GDPR on time. It has now been six months since the regulation kicked in.

More than four in five (86 per cent) would switch to another company following a data breach, and a third (35 per cent) would change their opinion of a breached company, to the worst.

Looking at how ready companies are, most (84 per cent) said they were completely ready, and another 11 per cent said they were ‘somewhat prepared’. Manufacturing and utilities has the highest preparedness rate (91 per cent), while retail is on the other end of the spectrum (78 per cent).

Ever since GDPR kicked in back in May, a third of UK businesses reached out to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to check the severity of a data breach.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is a new European legislative that regulates how businesses handle data on EU citizens. It regulates gathering, storage, sharing and securing data, as well as how businesses need to behave in case of a data breach.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ai825