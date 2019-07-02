Consumers still worry about their personal data security

It seems as GDPR has done little to soothe the worries of UK consumers about the security of the information they share online.

According to new reports from IDEX Biometrics ASA, three quarters of UK consumers are fearful about what happens to their personal data once they share it with a business.

The same report claims that consumers now demand organisations adopt modern authentication methods such as fingerprints. The ‘Silent Generation’ (those born before 1946) are even more inclined to see businesses adopting modern biometric solutions.

People are even more fearful when companies ask for information that, if stolen, could allow criminals to assume their identities. Almost two thirds of consumers worry about potential identity thefts when they share their mother’s maiden name, and half fear the same scenario when they share their home address.

Half of consumers see fingerprints as the most convenient way to prove and protect one’s identity, mostly because they don’t require PINs or passwords, which can easily be breached.

“Consumers are wary of the potential dangers of sharing their personal information with companies. They are demanding more secure means of authentication to prove their identity and minimise the risk of identity theft,” comments David Orme, Senior Vice President at IDEX Biometrics ASA.

“It is time the benefits of biometrics and fingerprint smart cards are more widely recognised and implemented. This step will go a long way to regaining consumer confidence in the security of their personal data. Biometric technology no longer needs to be considered as technology of the future, recent advancements mean thin sensors can be easily applied to smart cards to authenticate an individual’s identity. Organisations should, and can, act now to provide consumers with the confidence they seek that their data is safe when shared.”