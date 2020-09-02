Continuity risks for cloud services caught many businesses off guard

Most businesses in the UK have not evaluated continuity risks related to cloud services, as compared to on-premise solutions, according to a new report from Databarracks.

The report states that that only 46 percent of businesses have assessed cloud-specific continuity risks, while almost a third of businesses (32 percent) have not assessed continuity challenges specific to remote working.

“Despite restrictions easing, remote working looks set to become a permanent fixture for large proportions of the workforce,” said Peter Groucutt, Managing Director at Databarracks.

“However, the research suggests that businesses still have some way to go to ensure business continuity and security risks are minimized."

According to Groucutt, looking to the cloud as the solution to all IT-related problems is not helping, because the technology has its limitations too.

For example, backups included in cloud services are not always as comprehensive or granular as they should be, and when a SaaS service goes offline, it's much harder to revert to an alternative.

An on-premise IT failure could be simply resolved by reverting to a backup or fail-over. But with SaaS solutions, a business has no other options but to wait for the service to resume.

“The way you maintain continuity is different. Think laterally about mitigations you can implement to keep the business operating in the event of a failure,” he advised.