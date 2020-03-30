Coronavirus-related attacks comprise 80 percent of threat landscape

Coronavirus has almost entirely taken over the cybercrime landscape, claims a new report from Proofpoint.

According to the report, 80 percent of all possible threat scenarios revolve around the global pandemic. Proofpoint recorded more than 500,000 messages, 300,000 malicious URLs and 200,000 malicious attachments.

The number of campaigns currently live is around 140 worldwide - and it's continually on the rise, says Proofpoint.

In a blog post, the company explains it recorded “nearly every type” of attack deployed with a coronavirus theme, including business email compromise (BEC), credential phishing, malware, and spam email campaigns.

“Overall, we’ve seen a significant amount of credential phishing in these attacks,” it says. “The threat actors behind these attacks run the gamut from small unknown actors to prominent threat actors like TA542 (the group behind Emotet).”

The topics of the attempted attacks change constantly and researchers believe this trend will continue. When the outbreak first began, victims were lured in with talks of the impact Covid-19 will have on manufacturing and shipping. Now, attacks are focused on vaccines, treatments and cures.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan. So far, more than 720,000 have been infected and more than 34,000 have died. In Europe, Italy and Spain are the focal points, while the US is preparing for significant growth in cases.