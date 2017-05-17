Corporate communications to "drastically change" by 2022

Enterprise communications are set to see a major overhaul within the next five years, according to a new report. Research from Fuze found that almost six in ten (59 per cent) of companies have prioritised adopting new communication technology.

Based on a survey of 900 IT leaders, the report says 64 per cent are looking to cut the number of communications apps to remove complexity. Two thirds (64 per cent) are also looking to move their communications completely into the cloud. Sixty-three per cent will have adopted a unified communications system by 2022, and 62 per cent think video will replace voice-based comms by 2022.

“While it’s clear that many businesses still need to drastically evolve their communications technologies, today’s IT leaders are optimistic about their ability to take on this challenge,” said Kris Wood, VP EMEA, Fuze.

“By empowering IT leaders to demand change and champion innovation, businesses can start to future-proof their organisations for long-term growth. More than anything else, these technologies will also help businesses to simplify their current approach, streamlining their communications channels and cutting back on unnecessary licenses and apps.”

Fuze’s global study, the “Breaking Barriers 2020: How CIOs are Shaping the Future of Work”, will be showcased at UC Expo today and tomorrow.

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa