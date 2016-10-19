Cost saving main reason for OpenStack adoption

The key driver making almost three quarters (72 per cent) of businesses everywhere opt for OpenStack is cost savings. This is according to OpenStack’s eight User Survey, a semi-annual poll intended to better understand attitudes and technology choices among OpenStack’s users.

Besides the report, the OpenStack Foundation also released a new survey dashboard (currently in beta) and six global filter categories allowing everyone their own analysis. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) for OpenStack deployment, which is used as a user satisfaction indicator, keeps upticking, going up eight points higher than a year ago.

On the list of emerging technologies, Containers are leading the charge for the third consecutive survey (year and a half). NFV and bare metal are seeing a rise in interest, as well. ‘Significant’ rise, compared to a year ago. Among container orchestration tools, Kubernetes is showing strong growth, and 71 per cent of deployments catalogued are in production, versus testing or proof of concept, signalling a 20 per cent year-on-year rise.

“OpenStack’s users are truly diverse in size,” the report says. “Nearly one-quarter of organizations that logged deployments this survey have fewer than 100 employees. Another quarter have between 100 and 999 employees. This demonstrates that while OpenStack is adopted by some of the world’s largest brands, it is also a strong choice for small and mid-size companies that desire one platform to manage their virtual machines, containers and bare metal.”

