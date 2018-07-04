Costa Coffee owner Whitbread hit by major data breach

Australian recruitment company PageUp has been breached withdata from job hunters and employees exposed.

Among PageUp's clients is Whitbread, best known in the UK for being the owner of Premier Inn and Costa Coffee. There's no word on how many people have had their data exposed, but we do know which types of data were stolen: names, email addresses, phone numbers, physical addresses and employment information.

"Forensic investigations have confirmed that an unauthorised person gained access to PageUp systems," explained PageUp. "Although the incident has been contained and PageUp is safe to use, we sincerely regret some data may be at risk."

The company seems to be playing down the importance of the breach, saying: "For those employees who currently or previously had access to a client's PageUp instance, current password data is protected using the robust password hashing algorithm, bcrypt, which includes salts, and therefore is considered to be of very low risk to individuals.”

It did suggest that everyone change their passwords, especially those that haven't done so for some time.

"Password data for applicants was protected using industry best practice techniques, including hashing and salting and therefore evaluated as a very low risk.

"Importantly, we are confident that the most critical data categories including resumes, financial information, Australian tax file numbers, employee performance reports and employment contracts are not affected in this incident."

