Covid has made more companies think digital-first

Among the rare positive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is the fact that more organizations will turn towards technology to boost recovery.

This is according to a new report from software and services provider Advanced, which states that more than three quarters (77 percent) of senior business decision makers believe their organization will shift to a digital-first mindset due to the pandemic.

Further, almost all respondents (98 percent) see technology as a major player in the global economic recovery. Businesses that invest in the right technology could emerge from the pandemic more resilient and confident, and with a better understanding of their market.

But it's still early to talk about recovery only. Having polled 1,000 senior business decision makers for the Annual Trends Survey 2020-21, Advanced claims that businesses are still working in survival mode, while looking to adopt new technologies at the same time.

More than half (54 percent) will spend money during the next year just to survive, while roughly the same percentage said they will prioritize spending on cloud software and other technology.

Cloud software is a major priority for businesses, as it allows them to support remote workers. Further, the cloud enables leaders to quickly respond to changes and make rapid alterations depending on the demand.

“Already, we have seen that the shift to a digital first mindset has been rapidly accelerated. In the healthcare sector, for example, many clinicians and patients are now communicating and interacting virtually,” said Gordon Wilson, CEO at Advanced.

“In fact, according to the Royal College of GPs, around 70 percent of GP appointments have been carried out via video or telephone since the introduction of lockdown in March 2020.”