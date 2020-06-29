Criminals set 'return to work' traps

Just because workers are returning to their offices, that doesn't means criminals can't still abuse Covid-19 to spread malware and steal sensitive data.

According to a new report from cybersecurity firm Check Point, criminals are setting “return to work traps”, taking advantage of the training employees need to go through as they return to the office in its new form.

Check Point claims many workers now need to go through various tutorials, webinars and training sessions, to ensure they are compliant with new workplace rules set up to prevent viral transmission. Sensing an opportunity, cybercriminals are disguising malware as webinar recordings and other educational material, it was said.

According to the report, these new practices are mostly reserved for businesses in North America and Europe, where lockdown measures are slowly being eased up and people are being allowed to return to work.

In places like Latin America and Africa, however, where lockdown is still being enforced, criminals are still opting for malicious coronavirus-related websites as their chosen means of attack.

“Employees everywhere should be cautious when opening emails and documents and make sure it is sent from a legitimate source inside their company,” commented, Omer Dembinsky, Manager of Data Intelligence at Check Point.

"Lately, we’re seeing a trend of hackers leveraging household names, such as Microsoft Office 365, to trick employees. One thing is for certain: the coronavirus pandemic is leading us towards a cyber-pandemic.”